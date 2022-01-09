The visa of Novak Djokovic has been revoked, and he will be deported from Australia.

Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa has been revoked, and he will be deported.

The Serbian champion is reportedly preparing to file an injunction to stop his deportation.

His entry to the tournament had been delayed due to backlash over a decision to grant him a vaccination exemption so that he could compete in the Australian Open in mid-January.

The world No. 1 arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday after claiming that he had been granted a medical exemption to compete in the tournament, but that he had been delayed in gaining entry due to a visa error, according to Australian media.

According to a source close to the tournament, the tennis player, who was stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamanrien airport, received a letter from the Australian government stating that his visa had been denied and that he would be deported.

The tennis star was also filing an injunction to stop his deportation, according to the source.

Djokovic’s visa was subsequently canceled, according to the Australian Border Force, because he failed to provide adequate evidence to meet entry requirements.

“Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa on entry or whose visa has been cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia,” the statement continued.

The Age newspaper in Melbourne previously reported that there were issues with the documentation needed to prove Djokovic’s exemption.

According to Australian media, he was also attempting to enter the country on a work visa, which does not allow for vaccine exemptions and requires government assistance.

The state government would not support Djokovic’s application, according to Victoria’s acting Sports and Major Events Minister, Jaala Pulford.

“The Australian government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application,” she said.

“We will not provide individual visa application support to Novak Djokovic in order for him to compete in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam.”

“We’ve always been very clear on two points: visa approvals are a federal government matter, and medical exemptions are a doctor’s matter.”

According to The Age, Djokovic arrived in the country around 11.30 p.m. local time on Wednesday night, but he was still being questioned by officials more than two hours later.

It was unclear whether the US government would allow him to enter the country.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a warning to that effect.

