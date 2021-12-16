The Washington football team is said to have received devastating injury news.

According to reports, the Washington Redskins’ football team has suffered a serious injury.

On the 12th of December,

Logan Thomas, a tight end for the Washington Football Team, went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Although some of his initial tests did not reveal a torn ACL, the most recent news on the talented pass catcher is quite harrowing.

The latest round of tests revealed that Thomas did indeed suffer a torn ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

“Further testing revealed that WFT TE Logan Thomas does in fact have a torn ACL as the team initially feared, per source,” Schefter tweeted early Tuesday.

“Thomas will have surgery this week and should be back in time for the 2022 season.”

Thomas had already been placed on injured reserve prior to this news, so Washington’s season plans will remain unchanged.

This is obviously a devastating blow for Thomas.

Despite beginning his football career as a quarterback, Thomas has developed into one of the league’s most dependable tight ends, with 90 receptions for 866 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Washington Redskins.

