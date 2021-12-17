The Washington Redskins are rumored to be close to acquiring a veteran quarterback.

The quarterback situation for the Washington Football team is now being influenced by COVID-19.

Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and are expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed with the WFT.

Gilbert is also expected to start as the team’s third-stringer in this game.