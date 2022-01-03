The Washington Redskins have issued a statement regarding the FedEx Field incident.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Football Team issued a statement about the accident that occurred at FedEx Field.

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles defeated the Football Team, and quarterback Jalen Hurts narrowly avoided disaster during the postgame scene.

A stadium railing collapsed as Hurts was walking off the field, causing multiple fans to fall out of the stands.

It was quite frightening.

Washington Football Team Releases Statement On FedEx Field Accident

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022