The weather in Glasgow is expected to be sunny, but motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Glasgow is expected to have sunny weather, but drivers are advised to exercise caution.

Despite the fact that Glasgow’s weather has been mostly dry and sunny, Traffic Scotland has issued a warning to motorists due to high winds expected to hit the country today.

Strong winds are expected to hit Scotland, so drivers are advised to exercise caution.

“High winds” were expected to arrive today, according to transportation experts, and all motorists should “take care when passing high-sided vehicles,” expecting “a sudden gust as you clear the vehicle.”

“Give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries, and buses more room as they are easily blown off track,” they added on Twitter.

Despite the strong winds, Glasgow’s weather is forecast to be “bright and dry,” with a few showers in the central belt region.

Today (December 13) is expected to be dry, with “good bright and sunny spells” expected to last longer across Lanarkshire, according to the Met Office.

“A showery day over Argyll, with some heavier outbreaks possible through the morning,” they add.

Winds from the west to southwest can be strong at times.

Dry conditions are expected from the Central Belt southward, with some clear spells expected in the evening.

As southwest winds pick up, scattered showers over Argyll turn into longer periods of rain late at night.

“The minimum temperature is 0 degrees Celsius.”

Forecasters predict an “overcast day with periods of persistent and heavy rain across Argyll” for tomorrow (December 14).

Westerly winds gusting to gale force.

“Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle in patches.

Thursday and Friday are mostly fine, dry, and sunny.”