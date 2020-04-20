The whole NBA world was a stage for Michael Jordan

You visit Michael Jordan playing basketball for the same reason you dance Astaire, play Olivier, or watch the sun go down over Canada. It is art. It should be painted, not photographed.

It is not a game, it is a concert. He’s not just a player, he’s a virtuoso. Heifetz with a violin. Horowitz at the piano.

He doesn’t even play the game where everyone else does. He plays it from the air. Every now and then he comes in for landing, usually from above the basket. Then he stays on the runway for a while until the next takeoff. You get the feeling that the other players don’t know where he went until he opens his mouth and “Up here!” Calls. He should probably wear a cloak and high boots.

What he’s doing is messing up the basketball game and devastating the landscape. It is as unstoppable as tomorrow.

Many people wished he could hit the curveball. Let Krugs worry about stopping him instead of the NBA guards. While he was gone, Hakeem took over Olajuwon. But while Hakeem is a great player, he pretty much plays a bottom game. He is an infantry. He goes to the basket. Jordan is more of a stealth bomber. You can’t see him coming and you don’t know where he is until you hear the noise of the network.

It is hard to believe that this talent was not number 1 in his design year. You wonder how a CEO could justify passing it on. You get a picture of the GM saying to its owner, “Oh, he’s just a baseball player. We need someone to go to the basket – like Sam Bowie. He’s also too small.”

When you see the numbers Jordan puts up, you can expect to see someone with a doorman’s steroid muscles who knows the two-foot basket. But Jordan looks more like a ballroom dancer than a bouncer. His muscles curl, they don’t bulge. He is only 6-6. Until he’s in the air. Then he will be 20 feet. He has to watch out for the rafters, not the defense guards.

He’s not standing around in the low post waiting for someone to get the ball. He goes and gets it. He gets more steals than a pickpocket at the Kentucky Derby and led the league in his last full season.

He came into town on Friday night to experience the best-known confrontation since the second Dempsey tunney. It came out more like the second Louis Schmeling.

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson should have all the dramatic effects of the Red Baron vs. Eddie Rickenbacker or any of the other great matchups in history. But the matchup that it resembled in the end was the Titanic against the iceberg. It was as one-sided as a heart attack.

We should get a hint as to whether Magic could be included in the crusade to save basketball from the devastation of Air Jordan and his company.

At least not yet. Magic didn’t even have time to find the number of the truck that hit him. The cops put their resident goldilocks – also known as Dennis Rodman – on Magic. In the meantime, Michael acted as a decoy and pulled traps as he casually passed the ball to an open Scottie Pippen, who plays the game himself at treetop height.

The task of stopping Michael Jordan and his bulls is now up to Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal. Far from the best, and the league may need an anti-aircraft battery to stop him.

The league may have to resort to drastic break-up Michael Jordan rules. I mean, here is a team that is 41-3 and hasn’t lost in 18 (count’em) games.

You may want to consider leveling the dish by 1) making it illegal for him to make a basket without one or both feet on the floor; 2) Make it a two-shot foul and not a basket so that a player rises vertically more than eight feet above the ground. 3) Rule that a player’s basket that is horizontal to the ground at this time should not count.

Of course, each Michael Jordan basket could only be counted one point and only let it go to the free throw line if it had to get there with a stretcher or to support life. Maybe they could rule that Jordan could only have the ball on any other team possession.

You should make these rules retroactive. Anything but that and the season is over. The Chicago Bulls in Jordan sit there with a win-loss percentage of 0.932 (you heard me) when the highest percentage of winnings in the game’s history at 1971-72 was 0.841.

