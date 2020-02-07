The wife of Krzysztof Piatek hits out at claims she FORCED him to choose Hertha Berlin over Spurs

Krzysztof Piatek’s wife has set the record straight over rumours that she forced her husband to snub a move to Tottenham in favour of Hertha Berlin.

The Polish forward’s partner Paulina Procyk hit out at claims that she wanted her husband to sign for Jurgen Klinsmann’s side so she could be closer to her native Poland, saying it was the striker’s decision who he signed for.

Former AC Milan star Piatek had been linked with a move to Tottenham for much of January as the north London side looked to replace the injured Harry Kane, but the move fell through as Berlin stole a march on his signature.

But a report by German outlet Bild claimed that Procyk had been influential in Piatek swaying away from Jose Mourinho’s team, and she decided to make it clear what happened in an Instagram story post.

‘I don’t know where such information came from really, and how it got to the press,’ she wrote.

‘Yes, my husband holds my opinion in high regard, but I have never picked a club for him based on which city or climate I liked and I will never try to do so.’

‘Any place in the world, that allows my husband to grow, be happy, and make his dreams come true, is perfect for me.

‘Decisions about new clubs to play in are made solely by Krzysztof along with his managers who care only about his growth and well-being.’

The report by Bild claimed Mourinho had been plotting a one-year loan for Piatek, but that Procyk had ‘tipped the scales’ and ‘absolutely wanted to go to Berlin’ to be closer to her Polish home.

Piatek has not taken long to adjust to his new surroundings in Germany since signing in a £23million deal – he scored on just his second game for the capital side, putting Berlin 2-0 up against Schalke in the German Cup.

However, he was helpless to watch his new team slump to a 3-2 defeat as the home side produced a stirring comeback.

As for Tottenham, they opted not to sign a new striker and are pressing ahead with makeshift forwards Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura instead.