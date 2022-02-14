The Wife of Matthew Stafford Posts Adorable Super Bowl Photo

Wife of Matthew Stafford Posts Adorable Super Bowl Photo
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, his wife Kelly, and their children had a night to remember last night.
Stafford threw three touchdown passes to lead the Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford won a title in his first season in Los Angeles after more than a decade in Detroit without a playoff win.
Stafford and his family celebrated the victory following the game, with Kelly and two of the couple’s daughters accompanying him to the postgame press conference.
Kelly Stafford shared a sweet photo of the group meeting the media, with their children in the foreground.
Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shares Adorable Super Bowl Photo
