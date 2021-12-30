The winner of the Champions League looks completely different 23 years after winning the trophy, thanks to a ripped body transformation.

The winner of the Champions League, 23 years after winning the trophy, has undergone a complete body transformation.

For a man in his fifties, THIS former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid striker looks incredible.

The former Brazilian international won the Champions League with Los Blancos in 1998.

Are you able to figure out who it is, though?

Ex-midfielder Ze Roberto, of course, had a stellar playing career.

He has clearly been working out religiously since retiring from the game in 2017.

He stunned fans on social media last year when he revealed his hunky body transformation into a bodybuilder.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the Samba star posted an Instagram video of himself training in the park.

He explained how he was able to outlast so many of his former teammates now that he is a personal trainer.

“I have no vices,” he previously told local media.

I don’t drink alcohol, don’t smoke, eat well, and sleep well.

“My greatest security is my family.”

Those, I believe, are important factors in reaching the age I did and continuing to play at a high level.”

Ze Roberto won two Copa Americas and came in second place in the 1998 World Cup during his illustrious career.

The former winger made 85 appearances for Brazil, scoring six goals in the process.

Ze Roberto also won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid, as well as four Bundesliga titles in six years with Bayern Munich during two separate stints.

He recently claimed that his physique is superior to Cristiano Ronaldo’s.

“Today, I would say that I have a better physique,” he told TyC Sports. “I played until I was 43 years old.”

“I’m going to say it’s him if he does.”