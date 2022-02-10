The Wizards are trading Montrezl Harrell, according to reports.
Montrezl Harrell, a veteran big man, is moving on.
The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Harrell to a team in the Eastern Conference.
According to reports, Harrell will be traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Vernon Carey Jr., a young center, and guard Ish Smith.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news of Harrell’s trade first, while ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of the compensation first.
Breaking: The Wizards Are Trading Montrezl Harrell
Washington is finalizing sending Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium.
Charlotte is acquiring Washington center Montrezl Harrell for Vernon Carey and Ish Smith, sources tell ESPN.
