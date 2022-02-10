The Wizards are trading Montrezl Harrell, according to reports.

Montrezl Harrell, a veteran big man, is moving on.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Harrell to a team in the Eastern Conference.

According to reports, Harrell will be traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Vernon Carey Jr., a young center, and guard Ish Smith.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news of Harrell’s trade first, while ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of the compensation first.

Washington is finalizing sending Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022