The woman, 41, who was arrested with an England rugby player for raping a teenager earns £160 an hour as a prostitute.

She is a £160-an-hour prostitute who was arrested with an England rugby star over the rape of a teenager.

Sandra Ntonya and the player, both in his twenties, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday after police received reports of a sexual assault.

After allegedly driving his victim back from a birthday party in a club to Ms Ntonya’s flat, the Rugby Union player, who has played for England, was arrested.

Ntonya, 41, has admitted to being a sex worker who works from her home in Gorton, Greater Manchester, and charges £160 an hour.

She claims she received a call from the player informing her that he was taking his alleged victim home after meeting her in a nightclub.

The player, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was detained on suspicion of rape, while she was detained on suspicion of administering a substance with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

After finding the girl crying in her spare room the next morning, Ntonya insisted on calling the cops.

“I know him because he is a client of mine,” she told MailOnline.

“The next morning, I noticed the girl in my spare room, who was visibly upset.

She was in tears and upset.

I, too, was taken aback.

“I just took the girl outside and called the cops.”

I just wanted to help her and do the right thing because she was upset.”

On social media, the high-class sex worker brags about her job, claiming to work for wealthy businessmen, politicians, and high-profile sports stars.

She also posts graphic images and videos of herself performing sex acts on the internet on a regular basis.

‘Confessions of a Justified Hooker,’ a book about her sexual exploits, was published in 2019.

While officers continue their investigation, the player and Ntonya have been released on bail.

“I have done nothing wrong,” she added.

I had nothing to do with her being drugged.

I haven’t done anything wrong.

“I told the cops the whole story, including that I’m an escort.”

One of her neighbors claimed to have witnessed the player being handcuffed and described him as “shocked.”

“Then I saw the girl – she just looked really upset and was then driven to the hospital,” they continued.

“Officers were called shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday 9 January 2022 to a report of a female sexual assault on Thorpeness Square in Manchester,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.

“A sexual assault was reported on a woman in her late teens.”

Currently, she is being…

