The World Cup qualification format is likely to change due to corona virus delays

Concacaf president Victor Montagliani says the association will most likely need to change its World Cup qualification format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The current qualification format is based on the hexagonal format in which a final group of six teams fight for qualification places, with these six teams being selected based on the FIFA leaderboard.

The hexagonal is currently scheduled to start in September this year, although the outbreak of the corona virus has seriously jeopardized this.

The format stipulates that the three best teams qualify directly for the World Cup. The fourth-placed team faces the winner of a competition in which the remaining 35 CONCACAF teams are involved. The winner of this round will reach the intercontinental playoffs in March 2022.

And with no return flight date in sight, Montagliani admitted that it is very likely that Concacaf will have to change their qualification format to fit all the games that will be required before the 2022 playoffs.

“I think we’re also looking at the balance between opportunities and probabilities. If this calendar changes, how will it change and how will it affect the format of the World Cup qualification, which will most likely happen,” said Montagliani.

In addition, El Salvador and Canada are currently in a race for sixth and last place in the Hex, with El Salvador currently just ahead of the FIFA rankings.

As a result of the international games already canceled due to Covid-19, both El Salvador and Canada missed the opportunity to secure their place in the Hex.

“To be honest, that brings with it a snippet of an integrity issue when teams couldn’t play,” said Montagliani. “We are committed to ensuring that the format, regardless of the format, fits into the appearance of the new calendar and is also created from a sporting perspective.”

He added, “We may need to look at reformatting to see what this looks like – whether it’s a hexagonal or other shape that is part of a children’s block set. What we don’t know is what this thing will look like. “

In addition, Concacaf remains determined to end the current Nations League after the semi-finals and finals scheduled for June have been postponed.

The United States will face Honduras in one match, while Mexico will face Costa Rica in the other.

“It brought our confederation together,” he said. “It has brought the covenant to life and it would be irresponsible for us not to end it.

“We are committed to this. It is not the most difficult thing to fit into the calendar. It is only two match days. We are committed to all of our competitions.”