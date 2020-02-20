‘The world might need us to step up’: London offers to host 2020 Olympics if coronavirus forces IOC to move Games from Tokyo

The city of London is ready and willing to step in and play host to this summer’s Olympic Games, according to one of the major candidates for the city’s mayor.

Shaun Bailey, the governing Conservative Party’s candidate for the job of Mayor of London, has boldly stated that the English capital would be ready to step up and step in if the ongoing coronavirus outbreak proves serious enough to force the Games to be moved from Tokyo.

The flu-like virus has taken the lives of more than 2,000 people in China and infected more than 74,000 across the world, according to Reuters, and the outbreak has already forced a host of postponements and cancellations as the Asian sporting calendar has been hit hard by the crisis.

The International Olympic Committee has stated that it has been advised by the World Health Organization that there is “no case” for the IOC to implement contingency plans to relocate or cancel the Games.

But if the crisis worsens, or continues longer than expected, Bailey said London stands ready to step in and host the Games, if necessary.

“London can host the #Olympics in 2020,” he tweeted.

“We have the infrastructure and the experience. And due to the #coronavirus outbreak, the world might need us to step up.

“As Mayor, I will make sure London is ready to answer the call and host the Olympics again.”

There has been no comment from the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee following Bailey’s statement, but did say in a statement that the committee was undertaking all necessary steps regarding the coronavirus.

“Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and we will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations,” it said.