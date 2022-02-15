The world number one, Novak Djokovic, says he’d rather lose future titles than have to take the Covid vaccine.

During a BBC interview, the 20-time Grand Slam winner stated that he is “never against vaccination,” but that he is willing to forego the opportunity to become the greatest tennis player of all time due to current vaccine requirements.

Novak Djokovic has stated that he would rather give up future tennis titles than be forced to receive the Covid vaccine, but he has distanced himself from the anti-vaccine movement.

While he was not against vaccination, the world’s number one men’s tennis player told the BBC that he supported people’s right to choose.

“I’ve never been anti-vaccine.”

“I understand that everyone is putting in a lot of effort around the world to deal with this virus and hopefully put an end to it soon,” he said.

“However, I’ve always advocated for the right to choose what you put into your body.”

Djokovic, 34, also stated that he was willing to forego participation in tournaments such as Wimbledon and the French Open due to his current vaccine status.

“That is the price I’m willing to pay,” he told an interviewer.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was deported from Australia last month after the country’s government cancelled his visa.

Despite Djokovic’s claim that he had obtained a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open after recently recovering from the virus, the country’s Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, cancelled his visa, citing concerns that his presence would fuel anti-vaccine sentiment.

Djokovic expressed hope that vaccine requirements in tournaments might change in his first interview since being held in an immigration detention center in Melbourne.

He added that he hoped to “play for many years,” but that he would put his views ahead of the chance to become the greatest tennis player of all time statistically.

“Because on my body, the principles of decision making are more important than any title or anything else.”

“I’m attempting to be as in tune with my body as possible,” he said.

Djokovic confirmed that he had been vaccinated as a child and that his decision to use Covid vaccines was influenced in part by the impact that changing his diet and sleeping patterns had on his sporting ability.

He went on to say that he was “keeping [his]mind open” about getting vaccinated in the future because “we are all trying to find the best possible solution to end Covid collectively.”