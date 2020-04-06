the world of sport paralyzed by the epidemic

The sports world is at a standstill. In France, everything happened on Friday, March 13, the day after the speech by the President of the Republic. For the next matches, in most disciplines, the closed door held the cord until then. But the suspension of all championships was finally imposed in the face of the scale of the Covid-19 epidemic. One after the other, the federations and professional leagues called for the stopping of all competitions, most often “ until further notice “

In football, an already very delicate situation

An uncertainty that already makes many club leaders pale. “Even for financially solid football clubs like PSG and Olympique Lyonnais, the economic impact that can amount to tens of millions of euros is far from neutral, underlines economist Christophe Lepetit, head of studies at the Center for Sports Law and Economics in Limoges. But it can be quite dramatic for others who will have to read their insurance policy carefully, appeal to donations or partners, and probably count on the leniency to come from management control bodies. “

The financial report of the National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) which has just been presented on March 11 shows that some clubs at the end of the 2018-2019 season were in an already very delicate situation, notably Marseille with 91.4 million euros of deficit, or Bordeaux (25.7 million) and Angers (11.3 million). For others – Caen, Dijon, Guingamp, – the balance remains very fragile. The coming weeks promise a big headache.

For rugby clubs, a loan repayable over several years

Rugby is housed in the same boat with its Top 14 and its Paralyzed ProD2. If the 9 games remaining to complete the regular Top 14 and the final stages should be canceled, “I don’t see how we could do it alone”, warns Laurent Marti, president of Union Bègles-Bordeaux. In the daily L’Équipe, the boss of the National Rugby League, Paul Goze, mentions the possibility of a support loan contracted by the body and repayable over several years by the clubs on the brink, but also hopes “The taking into account of the public authorities of this exceptional situation for French sport”.

In what forms? “Helpers, experience leads us not to bet too much on itsighs Alain Béral, president of the National Basketball League. Like many SMEs, the clubs are going to be in extreme difficulty. They deserve to be treated like businesses, and supported. For our part, we are going to think about all the possible solutions to pass this course. “

→ READ. Nathalie Péchalat, President of the French Federation of Ice Sports

To the direct loss of profit for the clubs, we must add the indirect losses. “All of the service providers – security, caterers, extras – will find themselves in complicated situations, warns Virgile Caillet, general delegate of Union Sport et Cycles, which brings together professionals in the sports sector. And then there is also the whole economy generated by matches around stadiums and halls that will experience a decline. For some medium-sized cities, it’s not nothing “.

The concern of amateur clubs

Professional clubs are not the only ones to chew their blood. “Many amateur clubs often fund themselves by hosting an event that fills their wallets for the whole year. For those who are going to have to cancel it, the impact will be huge ”, says Christophe Lepetit. For many sports associations, already affected by the reduction in public subsidies or the limitation of subsidized jobs, this is an additional brake.

Industry and commerce are also badly affected. “We talk less about it, but certain sectors of the industry are facing supply problems, says Virgile Caillet. In bicycle production, for example, many parts from China are no longer delivered, and even before the last measurements, employees were already on partial unemployment. VSEs and SMEs have cash flow problems ”.

As for trade, the sector already mentioned drops in attendance of 15 to 20% before the presidential speech. The store closings demanded by the Prime Minister are the coup de grace. “For all those involved in the sports world, the situation is new and indecisive, concludes Virgile Caillet. It is all the more difficult to adapt to such a crisis. “