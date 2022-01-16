The WWE Universe Reacts To The Big Roster News From Sunday

Wrestler Adeel Adam, also known by his ring name “Mustafa Ali,” requested his release from the WWE on Sunday, shocking the WWE and the rest of the professional wrestling world.

Ali wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he has bigger goals that he believes he won’t be able to achieve in WWE, and as a result, he’s requesting his release from the global wrestling organization.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my pro wrestling dreams,” Ali explained.

“Despite my best efforts, I will be unable to deliver this message while working for WWE, so I am requesting my release.”

Ali is one of the most well-known of WWE’s high-flying wrestlers, and he helped establish the 205 Live show.

Wrestling fans are deeply saddened by his departure, but wish him well in his future endeavors:

I absolutely cannot wait to see what Mustafa does now. Good for him. https://t.co/2EqUC0yxBd — Dr. Death Steve Wheeliams (@GentonWheels) January 16, 2022

The shackles are loosening, good for him! https://t.co/cQ2sdhfFUS — FadedG2000 (@FadedG2000) January 16, 2022

Obviously it must be upsetting to leave the company you aspired to work for when older. But honestly, the little flavours of what Ali can do in WWE excites me for what he can do in another company. All the best @AliWWEhttps://t.co/EObOziHCyb — Fan of the Pro-Wrestling Art (@FanoftheProWre1) January 16, 2022