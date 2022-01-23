The XI of Barcelona’s biggest flops of the twenty-first century, which includes Ibrahimovic and two ex-Arsenal players, has been named by the Spanish media.

The XI of Barcelona’s biggest flops of the twenty-first century has been named by Spanish media, and includes Ibrahimovic and two ex-Arsenal players.

The media in Spain have named ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC and Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona’s “Flop XI” for the twenty-first century.

The pair struggled at the Nou Camp, despite having huge success elsewhere in Europe.

Two former Arsenal players are also included in the starting XI, but who else makes Marca’s flop XI?

Yerry Mina, Thomas Vermaelen, Richard Dutruel, Martin Caceres, Dmytro Chygrysnkiy

Dutruel excelled at Celta Vigo, catching the attention of Barca in 2000, but he was buried behind a young Pepe Reina in the pecking order.

He left two years later with only 15 appearances in LaLiga.

In defense, Marca names four centre-backs, including Everton’s Mina and former Arsenal ace Vermaelen.

Mina only stayed at the Nou Camp for six months before moving to Goodison Park, where he only played two games.

Surprisingly, the Spanish team made a £20 million profit on the disaster.

During his five years in Barcelona, Vermaelen, on the other hand, was plagued by injuries.

He only made 34 appearances for the club before being loaned out to Roma before joining Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe in Japan.

Chygrysnkiy arrived at the Nou Camp in a £20 million deal after seven years with Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, after struggling for form, he only lasted one season before returning to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Caceres arrived as a promising young player, but injuries and inconsistent form meant he never lived up to his full potential.

Andre Gomes, Alex Song

This pair will be well-known to PREMIER LEAGUE followers.

Song had all the potential in the world, but injuries plagued him throughout his career.

Barcelona took a chance on him in 2012 despite his struggles to stay fit at Arsenal – and after a loan spell at Charlton.

After being shipped off to West Ham in 2014 and 2015, he eventually joined Rubin Kazan in 2016.

Song’s most memorable Barcelona moment was also unrelated to football.

Carles Puyol famously gave the midfielder the LaLiga trophy to celebrate with… but it was, of course, being given to Eric Abidal.

It’s awkward.

Everton’s Gomes has joined after a stellar debut season in LaLiga with Valencia.

After a loan spell at Goodison Park, the classy Portugal midfielder was eventually sold to Everton.

He received the ignominy of being voted the worst signing in the league that year after his first season at the club.

Philippe Coutinho, Ricardo Quaresma, Juan Roman Riquelme

