There are 16 major transfers still possible in January, including Vlahovic to Arsenal and Haidara to Manchester United.

The January transfer window is only a week old, but there are still plenty of big deals to be done.

As the race for Champions League qualification heats up, clubs will do everything they can to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Many players aspire to play for their country at the World Cup later this year, but they must play regular football in order to be considered by national team coaches.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will undoubtedly be desperate to make more signings in their bid to avoid relegation.

SunSport has compiled a list of 16 major transfers that could be completed before 11 p.m. on Monday, January 31.

Haidra has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since Ralf Rangnick took the interim Manchester United job.

The pair worked together at RB Leipzig and could be reunited to help Manchester United find a midfielder after a long search.

Arsenal is in the market for a new striker, either this month or in the summer, and Vlahovic is widely regarded as their top target.

Even if the Gunners’ £66 million transfer offer is enough to entice the Serbian to switch from Florence to North London, they may have their work cut out for them.

SPECIAL OFFER: GET £40 IN FREE AFCON BETS

Arsenal want to bring in another central midfielder in the coming week, but Thomas Partey’s early return from Ghana international duty has given them hope.

They may still try to complete a deal for the Brazilian ex-Barcelona player if Juve agrees to let him leave.

Antonio Conte has made it clear that he wants to sign new players this month, and Kessie is one of them.

However, completing a deal for the AC Milan midfielder while he is at the Africa Cup of Nations could be difficult, given the competition for the Ivorian star from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

This one won’t go away until the Norwegian signs on the dotted line.

He is expected to stay at Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the season, especially given his £64 million release clause, but Manchester United, City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are all interested.

After Rangnick accused Martial of refusing to travel to the game against Aston Villa, the Frenchman’s future has been a hot topic in the January window.

Sevilla on loan was initially expected to be completed, but with reports of loan talks underway, Juventus appears to be the more likely option.

The fact is that

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.