There are five reasons to be excited about AFCON 2022, including the presence of top stars such as Salah and Mendy, as well as the fact that it will be broadcast live and free in the United Kingdom.

THE 2022 Africa Cup of Nations begins today, promising to be a thrilling month of football.

The tournament has sparked outrage in England, with a number of Premier League managers expressing their displeasure.

Despite his squad already being stretched by injuries, Covid, and a crowded schedule, Jurgen Klopp is thought to have ‘disrespected’ the upcoming competition.

While AFCON has been dogged by controversy since it was finally given the go-ahead, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

Here are five reasons why we believe you should watch…

First and foremost, the show’s quality will be ludicrous.

Mohamed Salah has every right to believe he is the best player on the planet right now – and he will be representing Egypt in Cameroon’s tournament.

Look at his Liverpool teammates, with Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Naby Keita (Guinea) both representing their countries at the AFCON.

A number of Premier League stars, including Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Wilfried Zaha, and Wilfred Ndidi, will also be in Cameroon.

Also on display will be Achraf Hakimi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Andre Onana, and goal-mad Sebastien Haller.

Why would you not want to watch something with this much star power?

EVERYONE loves to see a promising young player shine on the biggest stage, whether it’s for their club or for their country.

And at AFCON, a slew of talented youngsters will show off their skills.

Many players are still fighting for a starting spot for their clubs, so Hannibal Mejbri of Manchester United and Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur will have a point to prove.

Ilaix Moriba of RB Leipzig has struggled to live up to the hype since breaking onto the scene at Barcelona and joining RB Leipzig.

Issa Kabore of Manchester City is also expected to play a significant role.

Wildcards will, of course, always exist.

With some scintillating performances for the Ivory Coast in 2015, a relatively unknown Espanyol defender turned the heads of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Eric Bailly, a 20-year-old who has since moved to Villarreal and Man United, has used his stellar performance at AFCON as a springboard to the big time.

THERE ARE CLEAR FAVORITES IN THE MAJORITY OF THE TOURNAMENTS.

France and Italy are in the Euros, while Brazil and Argentina are in the Copa America.

The level playing field at AFCON, on the other hand, is fantastic.

No country has won the competition more than once since Egypt dominated with three straight victories between 2006 and 2010.

The Ivory Coast was stunned by Zambia…

