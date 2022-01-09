There are five reasons to be excited about AFCON 2022, including the presence of top stars such as Salah and Mendy, as well as the fact that it will be free to watch in the UK.

THE 2022 Africa Cup of Nations begins today, promising to be an exciting month of football.

The tournament has sparked outrage in England, with a number of Premier League managers taking to social media to express their displeasure.

Despite his squad already being stretched by injuries, Covid, and a crowded schedule, Jurgen Klopp is said to have ‘disrespected’ the upcoming competition due to his frustration at losing three key players.

While AFCON has been dogged by controversy since it was finally given the go-ahead, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

Here are five reasons why we believe you should watch…

First and foremost, the show’s quality will be ludicrous.

Mohamed Salah has every right to believe he is the best player on the planet right now – and he will be representing Egypt in the Cameroon tournament.

Take a look at his Liverpool teammates, with Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Naby Keita (Guinea) both representing their countries at the AFCON.

A number of Premier League stars, including Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Wilfried Zaha, and Wilfred Ndidi, will also be in Cameroon.

On display will be Achraf Hakimi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Andre Onana, and goal-mad Sebastien Haller.

Why wouldn’t you want to see something with this much star power?

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

EVERYONE wants to see a promising young player shine on the biggest stage, whether it’s for their club or their country.

And AFCON will feature a slew of talented young athletes.

Many players are still fighting for a starting spot for their clubs, so Hannibal Mejbri of Manchester United and Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur will have a point to prove.

Ilaix Moriba of RB Leipzig has struggled to live up to the hype since breaking onto the scene at Barcelona and joining RB Leipzig.

Issa Kabore, a Manchester City youngster, is also expected to play significant minutes.

Wildcards will always exist.

With some scintillating performances for Ivory Coast in 2015, a relatively unknown Spaniard turned the heads of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Eric Bailly, a 20-year-old who has since moved to Villarreal and Man United, has used his stellar performance at AFCON as a springboard to the big time.

THERE ARE CLEAR FAVORITES IN MOST TOURNAMENTS.

France and Italy will compete in the Euros, while Brazil and Argentina will compete in the Copa America.

However, one of the best things about AFCON is how level the playing field is.

Since Egypt’s three consecutive victories from 2006 to 2010, no country has won the competition more than once.

The Ivory Coast was stunned by Zambia…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.