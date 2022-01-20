‘There are no breaks at all,’ says Floyd Mayweather, 44, as he prepares to return to the ring.

‘No breaks at all,’ says Floyd Mayweather, 44, as he prepares to return to the ring.

As he prepares for his latest return, FLOYD MAYWEATHER has been hitting the pads nonstop for 20 minutes.

The American legend is nearing an agreement to fight YouTuber Money Kicks in Dubai on February 20.

Mayweather is still working hard despite facing an opponent with only ONE YEAR and TWO FIGHTS OF BOXING EXPERIENCE.

At 1 a.m., he went to the Tengoose boxing gym in Los Angeles, which is run by trainer Ricky Funez.

And Funez stood there watching Mayweather train nonstop on the pads with coach Gerald Tucker.

“Floyd came in, he calls me around 11 to turn on the heat, which he likes, the gym hot,” he told EsNEWS.

He was ecstatic.

“There are no breaks at all.”

Mayweather is currently training with coach Tucker, a former eight-fight undefeated professional, in Miami, according to SunSport.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

They’re also getting ready for the lucrative exhibition bout that will take place on top of the HELIPAD at Dubai’s 700-foot Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel.

It’ll be the retired boxer’s third exhibition fight, but his second with trainer Tucker.

After defeating ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor, 33, in a crossover fight in 2017, Mayweather, 44, officially retired from boxing.

He made his comeback by defeating Tenshin Nasukawa, a 23-year-old featherweight kickboxer, in a Tokyo exhibition.

Mayweather was recently defeated over eight rounds by YouTuber Logan Paul, 26, who weighed TWO STONE more than Mayweather.

Money Kicks – real name Rashed Belhasa – is 20 years old and his proposed fight will last eight rounds.