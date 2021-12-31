There are still drivers on Scotland’s roads with up to 23 points on their license.

According to a freedom of information request, drivers with up to 23 points on their license are allowed to drive on Scottish roads.

According to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), 220 people – 180 with full licenses and 40 with provisionals – are still able to drive despite having accrued or exceeded the standard 12 penalty points.

According to a Freedom of Information request from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 192,426 drivers with a Scottish address have accumulated penalty points, with 3,099 of those being on a provisional license.

After accumulating 12 or more points in three years, the courts have the authority to suspend a driver’s license.

A driver’s license can be revoked if he or she receives six or more points within the first two years of passing the driving test.

Following the release of the FOI, Jill Reilly, the Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesman, has called for a review of how persistent offenders are dealt with.

“There are 180 drivers on Scotland’s roads who have 12 or more points on their record,” Ms Reilly said.

Repeat offenders and reckless drivers must be kept off the roads for the safety of everyone driving home for Christmas.

“It’s possible that there are mitigating circumstances in some cases that allow these drivers to keep their licenses.”

“However, 12 points or more would appear to be a clear indicator of reckless driving, putting the driver and others in danger.”

“As our roads become icy and the nights grow longer, I would like to advise everyone, not just bad drivers, to take public transportation instead of driving their own car whenever possible.”

It benefits the environment while also ensuring everyone’s safety.

“The UK and Scottish governments should look into whether the right systems are in place to stop problem drivers.”

