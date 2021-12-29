There are two ways to ‘fix’ the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to an NFL analyst.

According to an NFL analyst, the Pittsburgh Steelers can be ‘fixed’ in two ways.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ days as AFC champions are over, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be resurrected.

The Steelers will have plenty of cap space to work with next offseason to get their franchise back on track.

So, where should they begin? According to NFL analyst Matt Miller, the front office needs to acquire a star quarterback.

Miller was asked to “fix” the Steelers while interacting with his Twitter followers early on Wednesday morning.

To put it mildly, his response was intriguing.

Miller responded, “Trade for Aaron Rodgers.”

“Trade for Deshaun Watson if Rodgers won’t show up.”

“It’s finished.”