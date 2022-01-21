There are’strong expectations’ that one NFL team will make a GM offer on Friday, according to a report.

One NFL team is expected to make a GM offer on Friday, according to a report.

During this hiring cycle, the New York Giants are among the NFL teams looking for a new general manager.

They might be able to get one in the near future.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Giants are expected to offer their general manager position tomorrow.

They’ll be able to “accelerate” their search for a new head coach after that.

The three finalists for the job, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, and 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters, were interviewed virtually and met in person this week.

So far, the Giants have only requested one interview for their head coaching vacancy: Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is in high demand these days and was presumably on at least one of the Giants’ GM finalists’ short list.

