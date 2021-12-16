“There hasn’t been any discussion” about rescheduling the Browns-Raiders game, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Saturday Night Football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders is just over three days away.

However, a slew of positive tests threatens to put the game on hold.

The Browns have a slew of COVID-19 tests that are positive as of this morning.

Baker Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills are among the players who have been affected.

Over the next 72 hours, nearly a dozen Browns players must pass multiple negative tests.

As a result, it’s understandable if fans are worried (or hopeful) that the game will be moved.

However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, no such move is currently being considered.

Rapoport stated on Twitter that “no discussion” of changing the game’s status has yet taken place.

Ian Rapoport: “There’s Been No Discussion” About Rescheduling Browns-Raiders

Ian Rapoport: “There’s Been No Discussion” About Rescheduling Browns-Raiders