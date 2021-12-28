There is new information about Jimmy Garoppolo’s thumb injury.

There’s some new information about Jimmy Garoppolo’s thumb injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, suffered a thumb injury in last Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Later that evening, the extent of the veteran’s finger damage was revealed in a new update.

Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and a torn UCL in his right thumb against the Titans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That means the quarterback’s throwing hand will be affected if he tries it against the Houston Texans this weekend.

“QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s right thumb has a chipped bone and torn ligament.

His weekend plans are uncertain, but he’ll make the best of it.

Rapoport wrote on Twitter that “he’ll be reevaluated on Wednesday.”