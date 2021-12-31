There is new information about the Lakers-Cavaliers trade for Rajon Rondo.

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The exact terms of the deal were not yet known at the time.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on the Cavaliers-Lakers trade just a few moments ago.

In exchange for Rondo, the Cavaliers will send Denzel Valentine to the Lakers.

To make room on the roster, the Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially guaranteed contract.

“According to ESPN, the Cavaliers and the Lakers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine for Rajon Rondo.

The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially guaranteed contract, freeing up a roster spot, according to Wojnarowski.