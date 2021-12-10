There is one thing that all of Oregon’s coaching candidates have in common.

A number of candidates have reportedly emerged in the Oregon football head coaching search.

Chip Kelly, believe it or not, is said to be involved.

According to reports, Cal’s Justin Wilcox, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, and BYU’s Kalani Sitake are also out.

Each of the four has ties to the West Coast.

Kelly undoubtedly made a name for himself during his four years in Eugene.

Wilcox was a member of the Ducks’ football team in the 1980s, worked as an assistant coach at Washington and Boise State, and is now the Golden Bears’ head coach.

Harsin, on the other hand, has recently returned from Boise State.

Before joining BYU, Sitake had stops at Utah and Oregon State.

“Bryan Harsin, Kalani Sitake, and Justin Wilcox are among those involved in the @oregonfootball head coaching search who also coach or have coached in the west.”

