There was a crazy pick-six game tonight at the Cheez-It Bowl.

There was a wild pick-six game tonight at the Cheez-It Bowl.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the 2021 bowl schedule, resulting in a slew of blowouts and cancellations.

Thankfully, a single play in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night reminded fans why the sport’s postseason games can be so exciting.

The game between No. 1 and No. 2 was tied in the third quarter.

With a little help from Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy, Tigers defender Mario Goodrich completed one of the most bizarre pick-sixes of the season against Iowa State.

Purdy took the first snap of the game, and Iowa State went on the attack.

Before attempting a pass to his left side, the Cyclones quarterback dropped back.

A Clemson defender intercepted the pass and batted the ball straight up into the air above a group of players.

Purdy was the first to notice the loose ball and leapt into the air to try to swat it down.

The Iowa State quarterback made a blunder and tossed the ball straight to Goodrich.

Clemson’s cornerback turned the ball over and returned it all the way to the end zone for the Tigers’ second touchdown of the game.

Examine the bizarre sequence of events: