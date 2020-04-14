There will be a fall guy but Sancho could reinvent the wheel at Liverpool…

Send more mails about Liverpool, Jadon Sancho or anything else to [email protected]…

Sancho would reinvent the wheel

Interesting musing this morning on Liverpool’s attacking wheel, and what to do with it in the near future. I’ve been locked in debate with some liverpool supporting friends about this recently, as I was getting the feeling that this summer might see one of Mane, Salah or Firmino moving on/getting poached by one of the big spanish giants, and we’ve been to’ing and fro’ing about who would be Liverpool’s fall guy – and who would come in to replace him.

Firmino – as you’ve said, Klopp would probably donate a non-vital organ to keep Firmino. I think it’s a stretch to say he’s the best number 9 in the premier league, but he’s certainly the most unique. I’d like to see his goals-per-game ratio improve slightly, but i’m certain mane and salah would have nowhere near as many goals without him. In terms of style of play, off the ball movement and pressing from the front – irreplaceable. We tried that once with Aspas when Suarez left, disaster.

Mane – slowly but surely getting better and better, and I think still quite underrated amongst the footballing world. Certainly a more clinical finisher than Salah, and seems to score a wider variety of goals. Can go missing from time to time, but that’s becoming less frequent and a rather inevitable side effect of being a winger.

Salah – a really, really polarising player. I don’t think anybody could quite believe his incredible first season, and his goalscoring record is incredible, and yet there’s a nagging ‘but’ that comes with Mo. Oddly, Sadio Mane losing the ball just as much (according to whoscored) but anyone who watches Salah for 90 mins every week know he is infuriating at times. Occasionally displays an absolute donkey touch, his short passing can be poor, and he can be quite one dimensional at times – yet he scores goal after goal, and his current record is better than Suarez and Torres – both idolized by Liverpool fans for their short but memorable stays on Merseyside.

If it was forced to pick, I think Salah would be the one to go – I think you could replace his goals, and drastically improve our overall play with another player, such as Jadon Sancho. I really rate Sancho, I get the feeling he wants to come back to England soon and I think he’d slot in on the right perfectly. The most tantalising prospect for me is having a right flank comprised of Sancho (20) & Trent (21) for potentially a decade – and not just for Liverpool, for England too – can you imagine the telepathy that they would be able to create with each other training day in, day out with each other for club and country? It’s also why I really wanted us to sign De Ligt last year, which wasn’t really on the cards but would have meant De Ligt & Van Dijk at CB for club and country – positively mouth watering. If you think about Xavi/Iniesta, Neville/Beckham, a handful of Brazil/Madrid combos – who wouldn’t want that?

TL;DR – this is just a really long, roundabout way of saying I want Liverpool to sign Sancho.

Lee (praying for a resumed season next month), LFC

Asking the obvious…

Hi MC,

With all the panic and hand wringing about the poor football clubs and how they are going to possibly survive when football has been cancelled for a few weeks, can anyone please answer a question that has been on my mind recently? The season ends every year, meaning there is no football for up to 6-8 weeks every year. So why don’t the clubs seem to struggle every summer? Why has closing a few weeks early this year ruined their budgets? Sure, some teams may lose TV money, but as those payments are spread over a number of years, they probably haven’t even received the money for this section of the season yet. Or is every team just run like Leeds in the 90’s and I’m missing it completely?

Adrian

My left foot

I haven’t read all the mails recently but I’ve read a number of articles on Chelsea signing Ziyech and none have focused on the fact that he’s left footed. I think more than anything this is the reason for the signing. Correct me if I’m wrong, but Chelsea haven’t had a quality left-footed winger since Robben and I believe Frank is trying to set up the team with a Robben/Duff combination in mind.

The team he wants is each winger being able to come in on their stronger foot to take a strike at goal with the full backs overlapping to put in a cross if needed. We already have one of the best crossers in the game on the right (and we’re in the market for someone on the left), but Frank sees it as redundant having two right footers putting in crosses.

I reckon Ziyech will be Frank’s first choice on the right with Pulisic and CHO fighting it out on the left.

Ed

Medals…

Erm… would someone like to point out to Graeme Souness that Paul Pogba actually has quite a few medals… four league winner Medals (possibly five, as he did play a little in United’s 2010-11 league winning campaign, though not convinced he got a medal) to Graeme’s six.

Graeme’s record is better in European competition but, bluntly, Paul has a World Cup winners medal so he wins, hands down, all day long.

Once again, Souness showing the stellar level of knowledge that gave rise to his vitriolic attacks on Pogba in the first place.

Andy (MUFC)

Damn you Arsenal!

There I was ready to give up on this football malarkey and the club goes and outdoes itself again.

Years ago, I was part of a charity committee at work which wrote to a number of football clubs requesting charitable donations for a raffle in aid of the Make A Wish foundation.

We wrote to many of the major London clubs and some big Northern clubs. Only three of the clubs got back to us. West Ham were the first with a signed picture of the entire team and then came Arsenal with a pennant signed by all of the players.

I wasn’t impressed with the way football reacted to the current crisis and then I saw a news piece on the three clubs that have donated to the HIS charity which is providing free food to people in need at this time. The three clubs in question? lower league Leeds and Hull and yes, you’ve guessed it – Arsenal.

I’ll say it again that in these times football really doesn’t matter but when the dust settles on these times, people will remember the crass clubs and the class clubs.

Thank you good old Arsenal – I am once again proud to sing that name.

And P.S. well done to all of those Spurs fans for the campaign for the club to reverse their furlough decision.

Graham Simons, Gooner, Norf London

Players who were Movie/TV stars XI The Finale

So I have given you a Bearded XI, then the sequel Weird Squad Numbers XI and finally I conclude my totally not asked for trilogy of random XI’s with an XI of players who were also Movie/TV stars.

GK: Iker Casillas – Torrente 3: El Protector , played himself in the third film in the franchise,

DEF: Fitz Hall – The Fifth Element, just 16 years old at the time and is on screen for less than 5 seconds

DEF: Vinnie Jones – X-Men: The Last Stand, Snatch, Gone In 60 Seconds and Mean Machine, so many movies, but his role as the Juggernaut in X-Men is worth a chuckle, don’t tell him I said that though.

DEF: Frank Lebeouf – The Theory Of Everything, A World Cup winner and starred in an Oscar winning movie, not many can say that.

MID: Zinedine Zidane – Asterix at the Olympic Games, please just google it, you will likely look at the scene he is in with a very impressive Carlo Ancelotti style eyebrow raise.

MID: Carlo Ancelotti – The World of Don Camillo, I mentioned him earlier and yes he did star in a 1983 Italian Comedy film, he plays a footballer in the movie on the team called “Devils” of course he does.

MID: David Beckham – King Arthur Legend of the Sword, not sure what more to say about this one, apparently also stars in the remake of The Man from U.N.C.L.E

FWD: Neymar – XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel and Neymar in the same movie? Trust me it may baffle you but the scenes Neymar stars in are worth a watch, not Oscar worthy but worth a watch.

FWD: Olivier Giroud – Spiderman Into The SpiderVerse, The bearded striker provides the voice for Green Goblin in the French adaptation of the movie, much better than the English version

FWD: Michael Owen – Hero to Zero, very short lived TV show on CBBC, Michael Owen plays himself when a poster of him comes to life………yup

FWD: Theirry Henry – Entourage, it may have only been a small cameo in the movie, but still he completes our XI

Suppose Carlo can be player manager in this instance.

Mikey, CFC

Non-Premier League XIs

I enjoyed the non-prem XI from this mornings mailbox – even if their were only 10 players – so I’ve given my favourite non-prem players growing up in the other four big leagues around Europe. I tried to use as little currently playing players as possible

Italy

GK: Buffon

RB: Cafu

CB: Mexes

CB: Nesta

LB: Maldini

CM: Stankovic

CM: Pirlo

RW: Nedved

AM: Totti

LW: Del Piero

CF: Vieri

Spain

GK: Casillias

RB: Alves

CB: Ramos

CB: Puyol

LB: Marcelo

CM: Xavi

CM: Iniesta

RW: Ronaldinho

AM: Zidane

LW: Figo

CF: Ronaldo

Germany

GK: Kahn

RB: Sagnol

CB: Lucio

CB: Hummels

LB: Lahm

CM: Van Bommel

CM: Ze Roberto

CM: Frings

CF: Toni

CF: Maakay

CF: Klose

France

GK: Coupet

CB: Abidal

CB: Cris

CB: Silva

RM: Gourcuff

CM: Pernambucano

CM: Toulalan

LM: Ribery

CF: Pauleta

CF: Gignac

CF: Fred

Néill, (most of the best Ligue Un players played in Englan at some point), Ireland

One name XI

So I’m bored and decided to accept the challenge. A PL team using only one surname per position. Here is mine and I set the challenge for anyone who thinks they can beat my very narrow 11. Psycho is obviously captain as there’s no way I’m telling him he isn’t.

GK Peter Schmeichel

CB Alex Pearce

CB Ian Pearce

CB Stuart Pearce

RM Aaron Hughes

CM Richard Hughes

CM Stephen Hughes

LM Will Hughes

AM Mark Hughes

FW Andrew Cole

FW Joe Cole

Subs

GK Kasper Schmeichel

FW Carlton Cole

CM Michael Hughes

CM Ceri Hughes

CM David Hughes

CB Phil Neville

Edward Canhands (A full 11 is possible with the surnames Smith, Taylor, Robinson, and Williams but I’ve gone 1 surname per position)

How good was he…

Ricky van Wolfswinkel was the dog’s bollocks, wasn’t he?

Jay