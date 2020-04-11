There will be no summer classic in Las Vegas

The organization of the International Champions Cup, a summer tournament that confronts the great clubs of Europe, announced this Friday the cancellation of the edition scheduled for the summer of 2020, in which a classic was planned in Las Vegas between Real Madrid and Barcelona .

“We are heartbroken by the thousands of deaths from the terrible disease of COVID-19. Our thoughts go out to all who have been affected at this difficult time. The health and safety of the players, the staff, the fans and everyone who participates in our matches is always paramount, “he said in a statement.

In the absence of official dates to end the season in all competitions and the forecast that it can be done during the summer, the organization moved forward by canceling the next edition of the International Champions Cup.

“The lack of clarity about when the social distancing and restrictions will be added to the uncertain international soccer calendar, makes the tournament unfeasible. We hope to bring the best clubs and most iconic matchups in the world to the United States and Asia in 2021, ”he announces. .