There's a New Favorite For Coach Of The Year In The NFL

With two games remaining in the regular season of the 2021 NFL, it’s almost time to hand out the annual awards.

There’s still a lot to work out, as evidenced by the fact that a new betting favorite for Coach of the Year has emerged this week.

Coach Matt Lafleur of the Green Bay Packers now has the best odds to win the NFL Coach of the Year award in 2021, according to PointsBets.

The franchise’s third-year leader comes in at (plus)125 odds, with a comfortable lead over the rest of the field.

LaFleur would be more than deserving of the award based on the first 16 weeks of the season.

With two games remaining, the Packers are 12-3 and in first place in the NFC, led by MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers.

Despite the fact that his quarterback receives the majority of the credit, LaFleur has been able to maximize his offense while also significantly improving his defense in 2021.

When you consider that the 42-year-old has gone 13-3 in each of his first two seasons as the Packers’ head coach, it appears that the time has come for the 42-year-old to be recognized.

