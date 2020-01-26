There’s only one Mo Salah? Liverpool star to join world-famous lineup at Madame Tussaud’s wax museum

Liverpool’s Egyptian ace Mo Salah is set to become the latest celebrity to have their figure immortalized in the world famous Madame Tussaud’s wax museum in London, with his doppleganger set to be on display later this year.

Salah, 27, has earned several plaudits since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, winning the PFA Player of the Year award in his first season at Anfield as well as the league’s Golden Boot in each of the last two seasons.

His exploits on the pitch have also led to two successive Champions League finals, winning one of them. In all likelihood, Salah will add Liverpool’s first English top division crown in 30 years in a matter of months too – a sum total of achievements which have marked the player as one of the world’s very best.

Salah’s record-breaking exploits in the red of Liverpool have clearly caught the eye of the designers at the world famous Madame Tussaud’s in London who have decided to add him to their menagerie of sports icons displayed in their museum in the English capital.

“As Egyptian Forward and currently both European and World Club Champion with Liverpool FC, Mo Salah is a global star at the peak of his power,” a representative of Madame Tussaud’s said.

“We know that fans will love seeing him at the home of celebrity, where he rightly belongs.”

Salah will join a collection of famous faces at the museum which also includes members of the Royal Family and a host of stars from the world of music and film.

The Egyptian King recently teamed up with museum designers to pose for this waxwork, with the finished article expected to be displayed to the public later this year.

“I am so excited to be working with the artists of Madame Tussauds on my first ever figure,” Salah said of the honor in a brief statement.