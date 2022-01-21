These football kits have the most bizarre inspiration, from Arsenal and Chelsea to Liverpool.

These football kits, from Arsenal and Chelsea to Liverpool, have the most bizarre inspiration.

ARSENAL have gone underground for their new kit, stealing the blue and white seat pattern from the Piccadilly tube line, which runs right past their Emirates Stadium in North London.

Fans have mixed feelings about the design, with one comparing it to “dusty train seat covers.”

But it could have been worse: we show how fans have ripped away at other clubs’ uniforms due to design kit disasters ranging from chewy sweets to spilt ketchup.

Amy Reading’s photo research

It appears that public transportation has long been a source of inspiration for football kit designers.

Scunthorpe United’s strip from 1992 featured a geometric pattern similar to that found on local bus seats.

Fortunately for fans, it was only a matter of time before another one appeared…

CHELSEA’S 201920 strip was ribbed, as seen here on the right.

It was likened to a Stagecoach bus seat on social media.

The elite players aren’t used to this mode of transport.

MANCHESTER UNITED was another team to succumb to the bus craze.

Fans on social media ripped their bosses to shreds when they unveiled the home kit for the 2021 season.

The club’s iconic red kit, which featured small yellow and black rectangles that resembled bus seats, was quickly abandoned.

Aside from the fact that they both make the occasional sub, Norwich City FC and Subway share a color scheme.

Since the club chairman – a canary breeder – took over in 1907, the Canaries have worn a yellow and green strip.

It’s just a shame the players have been compared to a fast food wrapper.

This season, Liverpool supporters quickly compared the club’s third kit to Ronald McDonald’s outfit.

Aside from the yellow top with red detailing, the players posed in front of red and white checks in promotional photos.

‘OMG I love your top, where did you get it?’ even said McDonald’s on Twitter.

However, it did not appeal to everyone.

Southampton’s 2015-16 kit was compared to a KFC takeaway bucket by fans in yet another fast food fiasco.

The red and white Saints uniform, on the other hand, has a much longer history than the American food chain.

Colonel Sanders didn’t start selling fried chicken in Kentucky until 1952, while the football team was founded in 1885.

Athletic Bilbao invited an artist to design a strip based on art from the city’s Guggenheim Museum to commemorate the club’s centennial in 2004.

The shirt, which was supposed to represent a splatter of blood, was compared to a splash of…

