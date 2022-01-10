‘They don’t have any skill,’ says Larry Holmes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s boxing abilities.

‘They don’t have any skill,’ says boxing legend Larry Holmes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, according to boxing legend Larry Holmes, lack the skills of the heavyweights of the past.

Over the years, the burly Brits have endeared themselves to boxing fans all over the world with epic fights, many of which are still remembered fondly.

However, the punishment the two have received in recent fights hasn’t convinced Holmes that they can compete with his generation of heavyweights.

“They don’t have no skills,” he said of the pair during an interview with Fight Hub TV.

“They don’t know how to protect themselves by throwing one, two, and moving out.”

“Today’s fighters aren’t the same as the ones I faced in the past.

We fought the top ten and didn’t let anyone off the hook.

“These guys don’t want to fight today – if you want to make money, you have to bring it to them, you have to make these guys fight.”

Fury’s epic back-and-forth with Deontay Wilder last October, in which The Gypsy King was dropped twice, influenced Holmes’ decision.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“They had a good fight,” Holmes said despite not watching the entire fight.

They had a good fight.

“They throw punches [from their waist]for a jab, but you don’t throw punches like that for a jab; you throw straight!”

“You have to throw the punch straight because they won’t be able to hit you because they don’t know how to throw one-twos or defend themselves.”

“You know what, I had a good time doing what I was doing.”

In his trilogy fight with Wilder, the normally elusive and fleet-footed Fury took a lot more punishment than fight fans are used to seeing.

And Holmes thinks the WBC heavyweight champion’s movement isn’t up to snuff when it comes to avoiding punches.

“Fury can’t move like Larry Holmes – you have to give punches, not take punches,” he continued.

“And that’s what he does, he takes punches, I guess that’s what he wanted to show people, that he could take a punch.”

“In boxing, you hit or you don’t get hit.”

Fury is currently preparing for a Battle of Britain on March 26 with former sparring partner Dillian Whyte, though the long-awaited rematch is still being finalized.

Meanwhile, Joshua is preparing for a rematch with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in April.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS