‘They don’t need to go to government yet’: Cascarino hits out at Liverpool for furloughing staff

Former top-flight striker Tony Cascarino is the latest figure in football to criticise Liverpool’s decision to furlough some of their non-playing staff.

The Premier League leaders opted to place staff on the government scheme, which sees the taxpayer pay 80 per cent of wages up to £2,500, despite recording a £42million profit last year.

Ex-players such as Jamie Carragher, Danny Murphy and Dietmar Hamann have voiced their displeasure at the club’s decision – which followed in the footsteps of Newcastle, Tottenham, Norwich and Bournemouth in furloughing staff.

Liverpool did however insist on Saturday that the club will top-up the remaining 20 per cent to ensure staff receive their full salaries.

Nevertheless, Liverpool fan Cascarino could not understand why the club felt it necessary to take advantage of the government scheme.

‘The reason, as a Liverpool fan, that I’m upset is that the club wasn’t built on this,’ Cascarino told talkSPORT.

‘When I touched on Spurs yesterday and the anger of a top-six club doing this furlough is incredible to me – I said it about Spurs and I think the same about Liverpool Football Club.

‘They can keep this going. They could easily continue paying their staff, they don’t need to go to the government yet, it is not a desperate situation.

‘I find it really frustrating that a club of that stature has even attempted to do this. I don’t get it.

‘The numbers don’t add for them to be able to go “we can claim furlough on a number of our employees”. To me that is wrong.’

The club’s announcement on Saturday came as top-flight clubs met with representatives of players and managers to discuss possible wage cuts during the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool fans’ group Spirit of Shankly confirmed on Sunday that they have written to the club for an explanation.

The Reds had already revealed last month they would pay both matchday and non-matchday staff for the remaining four home Premier League games this season which have been postponed.

The club have also been instrumental in helping in other ways, with captain Jordan Henderson organising a Premier League coronavirus crisis fund that is set to raise millions for the NHS.