‘They’re all David Silva CLONES,’ says Manchester United legend Neville of City youngsters Palmer and McAtee.

‘They’re all David Silva CLONES,’ says Man United legend Neville of City youngsters Palmer and McAtee.

Gary Neville compared Manchester City’s Cole Palmer and James McAtee to David Silva, joking that they are ‘clones’ of the Spaniard.

Palmer, a 19-year-old attacking midfielder, started his first Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

In the closing stages of the 3-0 win, he was replaced by fellow 19-year-old McAtee, who showed his class in his brief cameo in his first Premier League appearance.

Manchester United legend Neville remarked on the pair’s performances, saying they reminded him of Silva.

Silva won four Premier League titles during his ten-year tenure at City before joining Real Sociedad in 2020.

“It’s not an academy, it’s a cloning system,” Neville said in response to the duo’s commentary.

“They’re all identical, like clones.”

“Almost as if David Silva has abandoned them all!”

Following their displays against the Toffees, Pep Guardiola was quick to praise the two academy graduates.

“It was difficult for all of us, people who play in the middle, to find places,” the City coach said when asked about the pair.

“The striker position is the team’s most difficult.

“As the game progressed, he became more relaxed.

“If you let the players play, he’ll have nearly 90 minutes in his legs.”

“This is a fantastic investment in the club’s future.”

“I’m very pleased, especially with James McAtee’s few minutes.”