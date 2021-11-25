Thiago Alcantara reminds us of his abilities as Liverpool’s makeshift side proves a point against Porto.

Thiago Alcantara reminds us of his abilities as Liverpool’s haphazard team proves a point against Porto.

On this evidence, the 30-year-old scored a stunning half-volley and is far too good to return to a Barcelona side in crisis mode.

ANFIELD — Bill Shankly famously declared, “There are two clubs in this city.”

“Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves” is a football club based in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool’s reserve team won their fifth consecutive game against the Portuguese league leaders, securing the club’s place in the Champions League knockout phase.

The “reserves” tag should not be overstated, given that the goals came from Thiago Alcantara, who has won this competition twice, and one Mohamed Salah, who danced into the area, put Matheus Uribe flat on his back, and sealed the match.

This was, however, a team that had something to prove, which they largely did.

This was especially true in midfield, where Thiago had not lived up to the reputation that accompanied him from Bayern Munich due to injury and competition for positions.

With a sublime pass that Sadio Mane, a man with nothing to prove to anyone, slotted home with utter certainty in the 37th minute, Alcantara demonstrated why he is revered in Bavaria.

When the video referee saw a fractional offside, the certainty vanished.

Shortly after the restart, there was a shot that left no room for doubt.

Thiago struck a venomous free-kick into the corner of the net beneath the Kop after Porto had cleared a free-kick just beyond the edge of their own area.

It had been suggested before the match that, at the age of 30, he might consider returning to Barcelona, where it all began for him.

Thiago appears to be far too good for the scumbags who currently occupy the Nou Camp.

Tyler Morton, a 19-year-old midfielder from Wallasey, had nothing to prove as the third member of that midfield.

When Morton made his League Cup debut against Norwich, Jurgen Klopp said he was “not overly confident” as a “well-educated and well-behaved young man.”

He has regained his self-assurance in the intervening two months.

During a fast, exciting first half, Mehdi Taremi drew Alisson Becker and squared into an inviting penalty area.

Morton, who is wearing number 80.

