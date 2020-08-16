Thiago has ‘said goodbye to Bayern’ ahead of Liverpool move

Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara has already said goodbye to Bayern and his teammates, according to German journalist Patrick Strasser.

Thiago has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield as manager Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big fan of his.

Klopp wants the Spaniard to join Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Liverpool have now been given a boost in their pursuit of the playmaker. Speaking on TalkSport radio about whether Thiago wants to move, Strasser said: “I think so yeah, he definitely wants to, and it’s just a matter of how many millions Bayern want to earn from this player.

“It’s said they want to make about €30m to €40m this transfer and I’m not sure if Liverpool can afford that or want to pay that.

“But Jurgen Klopp is desperate and keen to get Thiago in his squad.

“Thiago has already said goodbye to his teammates in Munich and the bosses know he’s going to leave.

“It’s just a matter of money, in the end.”

The news could push Liverpool bosses into opening negotiations about a transfer fee.

Thiago played in last night’s Champions League thrashing of Barcelona.

The German side dominated throughout and were helped by goals from Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Barca loanee Philippe Coutinho.

Thiago is rated as one of the best midfielders in world football and would strengthen Klopp’s squad massively.

He’s won multiple league titles in both Spain and Germany and will add yet more class to Liverpool’s style of play.

Now aged 29, this could be the perfect time for Thiago to move and show his talent in another European league.

Liverpool have been fairly quiet during this transfer window, although they have now brought in Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

The left-back cost around £11.75 million and will provide cover for first-choice player Andy Robertson.