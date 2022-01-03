Thiago Silva, 37, has signed a new Chelsea contract that will keep him at the club for another year.

THIAGO SILVA has signed a new one-year contract with Chelsea.

The 37-year-old Brazilian’s previous contract had only six months left on it, but he will now stay at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2023.

Thiago Silva joined in 2020 and, for the first time in his career, won the Champions League trophy last season.

He started on a one-year contract and then extended it for another year.

Chelsea have extended his contract for another year because of Thomas Tuchel’s importance.

