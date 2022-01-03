Thiago Silva, 37, has signed a new contract with Chelsea, extending his stay at the club for another season.

Thiago Silva, 37, has signed a new Chelsea contract that will keep him at the club for another season.

THIAGO SILVA has signed a new one-year contract with Chelsea.

The 37-year-old Brazilian’s previous contract had only six months left on it, but he will now stay at Stamford Bridge until 2023.

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 and, for the first time in his career, won the Champions League last season.

He originally signed a one-year deal with the option of a two-year extension, which the club exercised in June.

Chelsea have extended his contract for another year because of his importance to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Last season, the centre-back made 34 appearances, including eight in the Champions League, and was instrumental in the Blues’ 18 clean sheets.

He’s also been a key member of Chelsea’s defense this season, with Tuchel’s team losing just two of the 17 league games he’s appeared in.

“It’s a real pleasure to play here,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.

I never imagined myself playing for three years in this fantastic club, so I’m thrilled to be back for another season.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude for this opportunity to my family, the club, Marina [Granovskaia], and [Roman] Abramovich.”

“I will continue to give my all for this club and the fans, who have always stood by my side since my arrival.”

“It’s incredible to have this connection with the fans, as well as the players, staff, and the entire club.”

I’ll give it my all to continue playing at this level in the world’s most important league.”

Thiago’s future commitment will be welcomed by the Blues, who still have a number of key players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta are all defenders.

Christensen is said to be in talks with the club about a new contract, with reports linking him to a move to AC Milan.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are concerned that captain Azpilicueta will leave, with Barcelona reportedly interested in the Spaniard.

Some of Europe’s top clubs, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, are showing strong interest in Rudiger.

