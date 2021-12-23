Thiago Silva will sign a new one-year contract extension with Chelsea in the coming weeks, but Antonio Rudiger’s future is in doubt.

However, Antonio Rudiger may be on the way out for the Blues.

Both defenders’ contracts will expire at the end of the season.

The club’s executives have been hard at work trying to reach an agreement with the duo on a new contract.

Silva’s transfer isn’t in doubt, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

He goes on to say that the Brazilian will stay until June 2023, with only paperwork standing in his way.

Rudiger, on the other hand, is more difficult to extend.

The 28-year-old German is attracting a lot of attention from all over Europe.

Romano adds that Rudiger’s situation has remained unchanged, with negotiations at a standstill.

Real Madrid are ‘pushing’ him to sign a free transfer, despite the fact that he has yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea.

The French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, are also interested.

The Blues’ defenders Silva and Rudiger aren’t the only ones whose contracts are up for renewal.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen’s contracts are also coming to an end.

Barcelona has expressed interest in the former.

However, it is expected that the latter will remain.

