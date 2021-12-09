Thierry Henry, an Arsenal legend, reveals the Invincibles’ mentality in their pursuit of ‘perfection.’

THIERRY HENRY has revealed the ‘lunatic’ mindset that led to Arsenal’s famous Invincibles season.

With their win in 2003-04, the Gunners became the first team in Premier League history to go undefeated for an entire season.

And now, star striker Henry has revealed the ruthless mentality that has propelled them to unprecedented success.

“We were all leaders,” he said to GQ.

We despised losing.

“Obviously, we got smashed at times and lost badly at other times.

But we were all in charge.

We were always putting each other to the test.

We had something unique to offer.

“We were a bunch of lunatics who were trying to be perfect.”

We were able to accomplish this in just one season.

“There were a lot of teams that came close.”

I hope it happens again, and as I always say, I have no objections to that.

But we were the first in the modern era of the game to do so.”

Henry was the season’s top scorer, with 30 goals to Alan Shearer’s eight.

However, the France legend paid tribute to a number of his legendary teammates, despite admitting that they frequently fought in the middle of games to motivate one another.

“Players like Patrick Viera in midfield, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, and Freddie (Ljungberg),” he continued.

“Obviously, I’m not going to name the entire team.

Because you could easily do it.

“At halftime, we were arguing all the time, which kept us in some games.”

And when we needed to switch things up a little, we woke each other up in games.”

