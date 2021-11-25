Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher criticize Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo strategy, saying: ‘He’s a passenger.’

Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher criticize Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo strategy, calling him a “passenger.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, according to THIERRY Henry and Jamie Carragher, could be a’massive problem’ for the next Manchester United manager if he does not continue to score goals for the club.

Since returning to United in the summer, Ronaldo has made 15 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists.

On Tuesday, he scored once more as the Reds defeated Villarreal 2-0.

“How can a club the size of Manchester United still rely on a guy who is nearly 37?” Carragher said after the game on CBS Sports.

“He was incredible, and his goal record is incredible, but if he doesn’t score, he’s just a spectator.”

“You have to accept it because it is a fact.”

“However, he scores in nearly every game, so for the time being, you can accept it.”

“It would be a huge problem for Manchester United if Cristiano Ronaldo went four or five games without scoring.”

“I completely agree,” Henry continued, “but the problem is that you will struggle if your poison is also your medicine.”

“If you watch the game [against Villarreal], you’ll notice that Ronaldo saves them at the end, but they’re exposed when they play because they don’t defend as a unit.”

“And we all know you can’t win games unless you do that.”

“We’re talking about winning the Champions League and the English Premier League, not finishing second, third, or fourth and reaching the quarter-finals and semi-finals.”

“Look at Manchester United’s defensive record this season,” Carragher said, criticizing the club’s structure.

“I’m not just blaming Ronaldo; the entire team’s organization is a mess.”

“If you don’t have 11 men fighting for each other, intensely working as we see the other top teams do, you’ve got a massive problem, and it has a knock-on effect throughout the team,” he says.

Claudio Ranieri, the manager of Watford, recently dismissed claims that Ronaldo is a difficult player to manage.

“Give me Cristiano, please,” he said when asked about the situation.

It isn’t a problem.”

Last weekend, Ranieri’s Watford won 4-1 at Vicarage Road against Manchester United.

The game was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last as manager of the Red Devils before being fired on Sunday morning.

