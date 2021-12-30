Thierry Henry has only been impressed by four Manchester United players this season, including midfielder Fred.

Thierry Henry has only been impressed by four Manchester United players this season, one of whom is Fred, the midfielder.

After signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane in the summer, United were expected to challenge for the Premier League title.

But, just months later, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, and United is effectively out of the title race, trailing Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

The Old Trafford giants are trying to rediscover their identity once again under Ralf Rangnick.

However, despite a difficult season, Arsenal legend Henry claims that Ronaldo, David de Gea, Fred, and Bruno Fernandes have all contributed to United’s revival.

“I think Bruno Fernandes can [take credit],” Henry told Amazon Prime ahead of Thursday’s match against Burnley.

“Fred has finally reached the level that people expected him to reach in recent matches, in my opinion.”

“However, I’m going to have to stick with De Gea [as my best player pick for United this season].”

“I know a lot of people are talking about Ronaldo and how he scores game-winning goals at the end of games.

“However, De Gea puts them in those positions and situations so that Ronaldo can win the game at the end.”

After storming off the pitch after a 1-1 draw with Newcastle, Ronaldo and Fernandes were slammed by United legend Gary Neville.

“As always, it should be the team,” Henry defended the Portuguese duo.

“I don’t think it’s fair when a player is singled out at the end of the game because he helps the team win.”

“I think it has to be a team effort, and a lot of people, in my opinion, are getting away with a little too much at times, and I won’t say what because some people might take it the wrong way, but it’s a little too much.”

“It’s far too easy to criticize Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, the players who deliver.”

“When you look at the numbers, [Jadon] Sancho, [Anthony] Martial, and [Marcus] ashford have fewer goals than [Maxwel] Cornet for Burnley, a team that does not have the ball very often and does not really dominate games.”

