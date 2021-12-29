Thierry Henry’s shirt is worn by Jonathan David, who says, “Welcome to Arsenal.”

By wearing a Thierry Henry t-shirt, JONATHAN DAVID may have just given away who his next club will be.

The Arsenal target was spotted at an airport wearing a black t-shirt with an image of Henry in an Arsenal shirt.

And Gunners fans believe it means the 21-year-old Lille midfielder is on his way to the Emirates.

“That’s enough for me welcome to Arsenal @JonathanDavid,” one ecstatic supporter wrote on Twitter.

“Is it too early to start tracking his private plane?” one joked.

After his agent revealed this season would be his last in France, the Canadian star is set to depart Lille in the summer.

The Premier League is a ‘good option’ for David, according to Nick Mavromaras, who has 15 goals in just 26 appearances this season.

Real Madrid are also rumored to be interested in the youngster, but Arsenal supporters are confident he will join them.

David may be a fan of Gunners legend Henry, but his attire is certainly teasing fans.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future uncertain following his removal as Arsenal captain, and Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts expiring in the summer, finding a new striker is a top priority.

Mavromaras told Radio Canada that he would finish the season at Lille, so a January transfer appears unlikely.

Arsenal, on the other hand, has shown that they are not afraid to spend money after spending over £150 million in the summer.

As a result, a large cash offer in the New Year may be difficult for the French side to refuse.

David has previously stated his desire to play in the Premier League, calling it “the best in the world.”

David may cross the channel to achieve his ambition of becoming the best striker in the world.

