Third Test of the Ashes: Jos Buttler can’t complain if he never plays another Test for England.

Buttler may be one of the best white-ball cricketers in the world, but his careless dismissal in Melbourne epitomizes Australia’s historically poor Test batting lineup.

England’s batting in 2021 has elicited a range of emotions in their fans, including denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and, finally, acceptance on the first day of this Boxing Day Test.

The general consensus is that this team isn’t very good at batting.

That’s the only conclusion after England was routed for 185 runs, effectively ending their chances of reclaiming the Ashes.

The figures in this annus horribilis are shocking.

This was Joe Root’s team’s third failure to score 200 in this Ashes series, and the 12th time in 15 Tests this year.

Haseeb Hameed’s 10-ball duck was England’s 50th of the year, and the 14th by an opener in that time.

In 2021 (in 25 complete innings), the following scores will be below 200:

Except for captain Root and Dawid Malan, no one on this team has a year-to-year average of over 28.

Root, who missed converting a half-century into a century for the ninth time in 12 Tests in Australia, has had one of the best years ever for a batsman.

In 2021, the Yorkshireman has 1,680 Test runs, six centuries, and a 62.22 average.

It’s terrifying to consider how bad England would be without their leader, but surely things couldn’t get any worse?

Coach Chris Silverwood can show these batters as many dismissals as he wants, just like he did in the dressing room after last week’s 275-run loss in Adelaide.

But it’s clear that the message isn’t getting through.

This is a group of players who seem resigned to their fate in this series due to a lack of confidence and luck.

It’s gotten to the point where it’s all becoming a little too cruel.

You can chastise them all you want, but this group just doesn’t have what it takes to put up big numbers.

Since being recalled to the team in August, Hameed has averaged 23.62 points per game.

Two changes had been made to England’s top six players.

England’s year of batting woe Sub-200 scores in 2021 (in 25 completed innings): 178 v India , 1st Test, Chennai

, 1st Test, Chennai 134, v India , 2nd Test, Chennai

, 2nd Test, Chennai 164 v India , 2nd Test, Chennai

, 2nd Test, Chennai 112 v India , 3rd Test, Ahmedabad

, 3rd Test, Ahmedabad 81 v India , 3rd Test, Ahmedabad

, 3rd Test, Ahmedabad 135 v India , 4th Test, Ahmedabad

, 4th Test, Ahmedabad 122 v New Zealand , 2nd Test, Edgbaston

, 2nd Test, Edgbaston 183 v India , 1st Test, Trent Bridge

, 1st Test, Trent Bridge 120 v India , 2nd Test, Lord’s

, 2nd Test, Lord’s 147 v Australia , 1st Test, Brisbane

, 1st Test, Brisbane 192 v Australia , 2nd Test, Adelaide

, 2nd Test, Adelaide 185 v Australia, 3rd Test, Melbourne