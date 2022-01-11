This absurd Alabama statistic seems to be bad news for Georgia.

This absurd Alabama statistic appears to spell doom for Georgia.

The Alabama Crimson Tide find themselves as underdogs in tonight’s national championship game against Georgia.

Alabama has only been picked as an underdog twice in the last 95 games.

Both of those times were, ironically, against Georgia.

Last month’s SEC Championship Game, which the Crimson Tide won 41-24, was one of them.

The other time was in 2015, when Georgia was ranked eighth and faced No. 1 Alabama.

Alabama is number thirteen.

That game was also won by the Tide, 38-10.

Even though the Bulldogs are slight favorites in Las Vegas tonight, history isn’t on their side.