‘This club has been slipping,’ Antonio Conte says, insisting that getting Tottenham back on track is the most difficult task of his career.

ANTONIO CONTE claims that managing Tottenham Hotspur is the most difficult task he has ever faced.

Spurs, according to the Italian, must start over because their current squad is at a “medium level.”

Conte and his players are still reeling from their Europa Conference League loss to Slovenian minnows NS Mura on Thursday.

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri took over at Tottenham last month, but he has warned that he will not be able to turn the club around overnight.

“This is a big challenge for me,” he said ahead of Spurs’ Premier League match against Brentford at home tonight.

“This is a huge test for the club.”

And the players face a significant challenge in this regard.

It’s for everyone.

“In recent years, the club has deteriorated.

“When I was at Chelsea, Tottenham were a very competitive team, a very strong team.”

“And that by losing key players or having someone retire and then having a generational change, Tottenham is now paying a price.”

“Now we must create, to begin all over again.”

To believe that we must first lay a solid foundation on which to build.

It’s impossible to build something significant without a solid foundation.

“Now is the time to lay a solid foundation before beginning to build.”

Returning to a previous battleground to fight for something significant.

“It has to be our goal, but it has to be a team effort – the club and the players.”

Also, I believe, our fans.

“I understand that they lose patience at times, but I reiterate that I am here to give everything I have for Tottenham and to work 24 hours a day for this club because this is a big challenge for me – perhaps the best, big challenge, in terms of the difficulty – in terms of the position that we are starting.”

“Is this my greatest challenge?”

But, as I said in Mura, I’m not afraid.”

Tottenham’s first match since the Nura humiliation comes tonight, after their match at Burnley on Sunday was postponed due to snow.

Cristian Romero’s injury is serious, according to Conte, and the star will not play for Tottenham again this season.

In the most recent international break, Romero, an on-loan Atalanta defender, injured his hamstring while playing for Argentina against Brazil.

Conte’s worst fears were confirmed by medical scans.

“The news isn’t good,” he declared.

This isn’t ideal.

The injury is serious, and we won’t see him again for a long time.

Next year, no doubt.



