This Could Be The craziest NBA Finals Finish Ever

This Could Be The craziest NBA Finish Ever

The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder just produced arguably the most bizarre NBA finish ever.

On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Oklahoma City, 113-110.

Devonte Graham, a Pelicans guard, hit a game-winning 3-pointer from beyond halfcourt.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just hit an absurd game-tying 3-pointer when he hit his game-winning shot.

Have a look at this:

Video: This Might Be The Craziest Finish In NBA History

Video: This Might Be The Craziest Finish In NBA History